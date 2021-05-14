British commodities broker Marex Spectron plans London float

The company, which is majority owned by private equity firms, plans to float at least 25% of its business.

Marex posted a 17.7% net revenue increase to $414.7 million in the year ending in December. Adjusted operating profit before tax increased by 15.2% from $53.4 million to $61.5 million, it said.

The British broker been aggressively expanding its business through several acquisitions over the past few years, and said this would continue to form an important element of its strategy as a public company.

It most recently acquired Chicago-based equity derivatives firm XFA, London-based non-ferrous recycled metals specialist Tangent Trading, and Luxembourg-based equity volatility market maker Volatility Performance Fund SA.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are joint global co-ordinators on the deal.

(Reporting by Anna IrreraEditing by Rachel Armstrong)