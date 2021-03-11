British court upholds Privinvest appeal in case over $2 billion Mozambique debt scandal

Mozambique is suing Privinvest, its billionaire CEO Iskandar Safa, and international investment bank Credit Suisse in London's High Court over $2 billion in government-guaranteed loans raised in 2013 and 2014, a hefty chunk of which went missing according to authorities.

Privinvest, the sole contractor to a series of projects the money was ostensibly raised for, has separately launched arbitration proceedings against three state-owned companies in Mozambique at the centre of the affair, claiming compensation for breach of contract.

Britain's High Court recently rejected Privinvest's arguments for a stay on proceedings because Mozambique's claims against it, namely that Privinvest paid hefty bribes to officials to secure the deal, were covered by the arbitration process. But on Thursday, another court upheld Privinvest's appeal against the High Court's decision.

"The republic's claims against the Privinvest companies fall within the scope of the arbitration agreements," the written judgement seen by Reuters said.

Mozambique's Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The debt scandal prompted donors including the International Monetary Fund to cut off support to Mozambique, triggering a currency collapse and debt default in 2016.

The country remains on the hook for the money, with Thursday's decision at least delaying Mozambique's efforts to remove its liability for the debt.

It is using the case in the High Court to try and get a government guarantee for a $622 million loan made by Credit Suisse revoked, which can't be achieved via the narrower arbitration process with Privinvest.

Credit Suisse, along with Russia's state-owned VTB, provided or arranged the loans for the projects. Three former Credit Suisse bankers pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws in a separate case launched by U.S. authorities.

Credit Suisse, which declined to comment on Thursday, has issued a counter claim in London against Mozambique and previously said the former employees hid their contacts from the bank.

A Privinvest spokesman welcomed the decision, saying it reflected Privinvest's view that the claims should never have been brought in the London courts and the "artificiality" of Mozambique's case.

"Privinvest continues to reject the Republic's meritless claims," he added. Privinvest argues it delivered on all of its obligations under the contracts - though Mozambique failed to make use of boats and other assets it provided - and any payments it made were legal under Mozambique law.

