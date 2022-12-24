Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

British defence spending to rise by more than 1 billion pounds - Telegraph

12/24/2022 | 06:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Britain's national flag flies next to the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, on national day of reflection to mark the two year anniversary of the UK going into national lockdown, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will increase defence spending by more than 1 billion pounds ($1.21 billion) to avoid a real-terms cut over the next two years, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce the increase in his budget in the spring, it said.

The newspaper said military experts estimate that the Ministry of Defence budget in 2024/25 must rise to 50.1 billion pounds from 48.6 billion to avoid a real-terms cut as inflation remains above 10%.

Hunt, in his autumn budget last month, said the government recognised the need to increase defence spending and confirmed it would maintain the budget at at least 2% of gross domestic product in line with its commitment to transatlantic alliance NATO.

"We have one of the largest defence budgets in Europe and in 2020 we announced the biggest increase to defence spending since the Cold War," a government spokesperson told Reuters.

Any increases to defence spending will be considered as part of the next integrated review, a document laying out Britain's defence, security and foreign policy priorities, in the spring, the spokesperson added.

($1 = 0.8293 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:37aInflation to stay high for two years - head of Germany's economic advisers
RE
07:31aMusk Says "Message Is Actually Still Up" In Response To Report On Twitter Removing Suicide Prevention Feature - Tweet
RE
07:31aElon musk says "twitter doesn’t prevent suicide" - tweet…
RE
07:30aMusk says "message is actually still up" in response to report o…
RE
07:09aEgypt targets 5.5% GDP growth in FY 2023/24
RE
06:44aBritish defence spending to rise by more than 1 billion pounds - Telegraph
RE
06:27aMalaysia finds body of last person unaccounted for in campsite landside
RE
06:26aU.N. says Burkina Faso has no grounds to expel senior official
RE
06:23aSpanish government extends deadline to sell stake in Caixabank
RE
06:13aFrance's Kurds gather to protest after Paris killings
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. awards defense contract of over $1 billion to Lockheed Martin
2Wall St. ends up as inflation continues to cool
3ECB's Schnabel sees little risk of overreacting to inflation
4China expresses "resolute opposition" to U.S. defense act - statement
5Finland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy

HOT NEWS