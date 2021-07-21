British employees' uncertainty about return-to-workplace plans contributing to declining mental health

LifeWorks Mental Health Index™ shows strong correlation between vaccination status and mental outlook

LifeWorks, a leading provider of technology-enabled total wellbeing solutions, today released its monthly Mental Health Index™ report, revealing a negative mental-health score among Britons for the 15th consecutive month. The Mental Health Index™ score in June reached -10.9 compared to the pre-pandemic benchmark, which is the highest point since the inception of the index in April 2020 when the mental-health score was -13.8.

In June, the research found that while many organisations have begun preparing return-to-workplace strategies, a significant portion of Britons require clearer communication on office reopening plans. Nearly one-quarter (21 per cent) of Britons are unclear of their employer’s plan for work going forward, while another 11 per cent do not believe that their employer has a plan. These groups also reported the lowest mental health scores (-17.5 and -18.6, respectively) when compared to employees stating their employer’s plan is clear. When reviewing employees’ expectations about the return to the workplace:

More than one-third (38 per cent) expect that their employer will want all employees working in their pre-pandemic environment;

Sixteen per cent believe that their employer will allow remote work to continue;

Sixteen per cent expect to work onsite at their office at least part of the time; and

Only five per cent expect to have the flexibility to choose their work location.

“Prolonged periods of remote work and continued lockdown extensions are contributing to ongoing confusion and mental strain among Britons,” said Philip Mullen, managing director, U.K. and Europe. “The news that many parts of the country are reopening this week is encouraging, however, we can’t lose sight of the reality that although this change feels positive, change can be unsettling for many. It is critical that organisations continue to prioritize mental health and employee wellbeing, while also proactively communicating the mental health resources available to employees to ease the transition back to the physical workplace.”

Vaccination status impacting Britons’ mental wellbeing

In April 2021, more than one-third (40 per cent) of Britons reported that vaccination against COVID-19 or reaching herd immunity would most improve their outlook for the future. In June 2021, the research found that those who report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have the most favourable mental health score (-8.8). The least favourable score is seen among those who are not vaccinated but intend to be (-16.5). This group also showed the worst isolation score (-17.3), followed by those who are partially vaccinated (-11.9).

“Rapid recovery and Briton’s rising vaccination rate has brought on a sense of hope among many employees, however, our data is telling us that partially or unvaccinated individuals continue to face a high degree of uncertainty,” said Paula Allen, global leader and senior vice president, research and total wellbeing. “As we return to feelings of normalcy over the next few months, we need to remember that arriving at pre-pandemic levels of mental wellbeing will require support and transparency from family, friends and most importantly, employers. This means prioritizing and destigmatizing mental health conversations at home and in the office to drive change.”

The full British Mental Health Index™ report can be found here. This month, the report includes additional insights on the mental strain faced by post-secondary students, how children have been impacted by the pandemic, and more.

About the Mental Health Index™

The monthly survey by LifeWorks was conducted through an online survey from May 28 to June 4, 2021, with 2,000 respondents in the United Kingdom. All respondents reside in the United Kingdom and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflect this population. The Mental Health Index™ is published monthly, beginning April 2020, and compares against benchmark data collected in 2017, 2018, 2019.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a global leader in delivering technology-enabled solutions that help clients support the total wellbeing of their people and build organizational resiliency. By improving lives, we improve business. Our solutions span employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and financial consulting, actuarial and investment services. LifeWorks employs more than 7,000 employees who work with more than 24,000 client organizations that use our services in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit lifeworks.com.

