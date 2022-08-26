Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British energy price cap to rise 80% to 3,549 pounds a year

08/26/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A gas cooker is seen in Boroughbridge

LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of energy for British consumers will rise by 80% from October, regulator Ofgem said on Friday, taking average annual household bills to 3,549 pounds ($4,188).

Ofgem said it was not giving projections for January when a new cap will take effect because the market remained too volatile, but it said the market for gas in winter means that prices could get "significantly worse" through 2023.

Energy bills have soared this year after wholesale gas and power prices, already rising after the pandemic, surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's move to curtail gas exports to Europe.

The new average bill for electricity and gas for 24 million households means energy bills will have almost trebled from October last year when they were an average of 1,277 pounds, a major factor in inflation rising to a 40-year high.

($1 = 0.8472 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47aBritain relaxes travel advisory for Sri Lanka
RE
02:37aFactbox-How far are UK energy bills set to rise and what help are consumers getting?
RE
02:30aNew UK PM will need to take urgent action on energy bills - Ofgem CEO
RE
02:26aIndian rupee to remain under pressure despite RBI support - Societe Generale
RE
02:23aUK's Zahawi says he is working flat out on energy support plan
RE
02:15aBritish energy price cap to rise 80% to 3,549 pounds a year
RE
02:13aEnergy bill fears push German consumer sentiment to new low -GfK
RE
02:10aSentiment among German exporters falls for third month in a row -Ifo
RE
02:06aTurks frustrated by 'deliberate' increase in number of European visa rejections
RE
02:01aOFGEM : New price cap level will take effect from 1 oct, but poss…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
3Daldrup & Söhne AG elects new supervisory board
4Andrew Forrest's Wyloo to Invest A$150 Million in Hastings Technology M..
5Asian shares rise as hopes for audit deal boost China tech

HOT NEWS