Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British industry urges govt action on energy prices, supply

10/07/2021 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles queue to refill at a BP fuel station in Milton Keynes

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG) has asked the government and the energy regulator Ofgem to tackle high prices, which they say threaten business, and to ensure supplies are not interrupted this winter.

Record high energy prices in Britain have already caused some industrial firms, such as steelmakers and fertiliser plants, to curtail production and led to warnings of food shortages this winter.

"The issue is not just whether the supply of gas and electricity will be available but also one of price. Energy intensive industries could simply be priced out of the market," EIUG said in a statement on Thursday.

Forward power prices in Britain are set to exceed those of last winter as gas prices have hit a series of record highs.

Britain's National Grid on Thursday said it expected sufficient energy supplies to meet demand this winter, but said electricity supply could be tight.

The EIUG, which represents companies such as manufacturers of steel, chemicals, fertilisers, paper, glass and cement, has urged the government to put in place emergency measures to make sure energy supplies are uninterrupted and delivered at affordable prices.

"Longer term, we are seeking a fundamental review of the uncompetitive bundle of gas and electricity decarbonisation oncosts we face, that damage our ability to compete internationally," the EIUG said.

Energy costs have been driven by a series of factors, including reduced supplies from Russia and a rise in the cost of carbon dioxide, which big industrial polluters have to pay and is ultimately passed on to ordinary consumers.

Britain's energy minister, speaking at an industry event on Thursday said the country would have enough energy this winter.

He also said the country's decarbonisation goals, and moves away from using fossil fuel in power generation, would ultimately lead to more stable energy prices.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44aIndia's Piramal Enterprises to demerge and list pharma business
RE
06:39aInsurer Santam loses appeal in coronavirus case with hotelier
RE
06:38aBritish industry urges govt action on energy prices, supply
RE
06:33aBritain's NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering failings
RE
06:29aApple has appealed to dutch court to block publication of regulatory decision - sources
RE
06:29aDutch authority has ordered apple to change app store practices - sources
RE
06:29aDutch antitrust authority finds apple in-app payment system anti-competitive - sources
RE
06:28aFrench antitrust chief de Silva to leave watchdog on Oct. 13
RE
06:28aSouth Africa should not rush move away from coal, minister says
RE
06:26aAnalysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceiling risk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer
4Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
5Shares climb again as energy price dip eases stagflation fears

HOT NEWS