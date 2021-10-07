British industry urges govt action on energy prices, supply

Record high energy prices in Britain have already caused some industrial firms, such as steelmakers and fertiliser plants, to curtail production and led to warnings of food shortages this winter.

"The issue is not just whether the supply of gas and electricity will be available but also one of price. Energy intensive industries could simply be priced out of the market," EIUG said in a statement on Thursday.

Forward power prices in Britain are set to exceed those of last winter as gas prices have hit a series of record highs.

Britain's National Grid on Thursday said it expected sufficient energy supplies to meet demand this winter, but said electricity supply could be tight.

The EIUG, which represents companies such as manufacturers of steel, chemicals, fertilisers, paper, glass and cement, has urged the government to put in place emergency measures to make sure energy supplies are uninterrupted and delivered at affordable prices.

"Longer term, we are seeking a fundamental review of the uncompetitive bundle of gas and electricity decarbonisation oncosts we face, that damage our ability to compete internationally," the EIUG said.

Energy costs have been driven by a series of factors, including reduced supplies from Russia and a rise in the cost of carbon dioxide, which big industrial polluters have to pay and is ultimately passed on to ordinary consumers.

Britain's energy minister, speaking at an industry event on Thursday said the country would have enough energy this winter.

He also said the country's decarbonisation goals, and moves away from using fossil fuel in power generation, would ultimately lead to more stable energy prices.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

By Susanna Twidale