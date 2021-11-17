British inflation hits 10-year high, bolstering rate hike bets

* UK CPI hits 4.2% vs forecast 3.9%
* Highest consumer price inflation since 2011
* Bank of England to consider rate hike next month
* Producer price inflation hits highest in 10 years
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British inflation surged to a
10-year high last month as household energy bills rocketed,
according to data on Wednesday that will bolster expectations
that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.
Consumer prices rose by 4.2% in annual terms in October,
leaping from a 3.1% increase in September. Both the BoE and a
Reuters poll of economists - none of whom had predicted such a
big increase - had pointed to a reading of 3.9%.
"Today's inflation data will reinforce the Bank of England's
resolve to act," Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said.
The Office for National Statistics said household energy
bills were the biggest driver of inflation following the lifting
of a regulatory cap on bills last month, with gas prices paid by
consumers up 28.1% in the year to October.
"A substantial winter surge in inflation remains probable
with the rising cost of imported raw materials and higher energy
prices likely to lift inflation to around 5% next year," said
Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of
Commerce.
The BoE is expected to become the first of the world's major
central banks to raise rates since the coronavirus pandemic
swept the global economy, with investors and economists
increasingly predicting that will happen on Dec. 16.
On Monday BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said he was "very
uneasy" about the inflation outlook and that his vote to keep
rates on hold earlier this month, which shocked financial
markets, had been a very close .
On Tuesday, data suggested Britain's labour market was
withstanding the end of the government's job-protecting furlough
scheme, a key factor for the BoE and its decision on rates.
There were signs in Wednesday's data of further inflation
pressure in the pipeline. Prices charged by factories rose by
more than expected, up 8% compared with October 2020, the
sharpest increase since 2011.
Manufacturers' input costs jumped by 13%, the most since
2008, the ONS said.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce
Editing by William Schomberg)