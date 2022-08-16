Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British leadership candidates against new Scottish independence push

08/16/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Second independence paper launch

LONDON (Reuters) - The two candidates battling to be Britain's next prime minister vied to present themselves as defenders of Scotland's place in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, promising more scrutiny of Scotland's government to undermine a new push for independence.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which heads Scotland's semi-autonomous government, wants to hold a second independence referendum next year, which could rip apart the world's fifth-biggest economy.

The bonds holding together the four countries that make up the United Kingdom -- England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland -- have been severely strained over the last six years by Brexit and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liz Truss, the foreign minister and frontrunner in the leadership race, and Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister, set out their policies for Scotland as they appeared at the only Conservative Party hustings in the country on Tuesday.

The two candidates competing to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson want more focus on the Scottish government's record on health and education. Scotland has the highest drug deaths in Europe and two thirds of the population is either obese or overweight, while a think tank report last year said its education system is the weakest in the United Kingdom.

At the hustings in Scotland, both Sunak and Truss ruled out granting another independence referendum if they become prime minister, saying the issue was settled when the last one was held eight years ago.

"To me, we're not just neighbours, we're family. And I will never ever let our family be split up," Truss told Conservative party members.

However, about a quarter of Scots are likely to support independence regardless of which Conservative candidate wins, according to an opinion poll published by Survation and Diffley Partnerships.

The SNP said Scotland loses no matter who wins the contest, and attacked the British government's failure to deal with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

The real value of average British workers' pay fell at the fastest rate since at least 2001, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, as inflation outstripped wage increases.

Scotland, which has a population of around 5.5 million, rejected independence in 2014. But its government says Britain's departure from the European Union, which was opposed by most Scots, means the question must be put to a second vote.

Earlier, Truss promised to give parliamentary privilege to members of the Scottish parliament to allow more scrutiny of the government, and said she would push a trade deal with India to end longstanding 150% tariffs on Scotch whisky, the country's biggest single product export.

Sunak has said if he becomes prime minister, he would order senior Scottish government officials to attend annual British parliament committee hearings and ensure data on performance of Scottish public services was consistent with numbers published for England and Wales.

On Tuesday, he ruled out freezing a cap on energy prices despite calls from the opposition Labour party for such a move to help struggling households with soaring bills.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Nick Macfie and Josie Kao)

By Andrew MacAskill and Sachin Ravikumar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.37% 2.66 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.25% 0.84084 Delayed Quote.0.63%
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY 0.00% 9.36 End-of-day quote.-7.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pFlush with cash, Democrats back midterms 'inflation act' ad blitz
RE
05:49pCloud hangs over U.S. chipmakers on worries data center growth could slow
RE
05:48pFour members of U.S. Congress ask Biden to name new Haiti special envoy
RE
05:48pBiden signs $430B bill for climate, caps drug prices
RE
05:41pWalmart.com drew higher-income shoppers looking to buy food
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 98.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.14% to $1.0174 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.37% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.68% to 134.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pNASA to roll out giant U.S. moon rocket for debut launch
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TKH N : INTERIM RESULTS 2022
2Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
3Analysis-Ben & Jerry's Unilever fight shows risks of ceding control
4Delivery Hero sees 7% quarter-on-quarter growth in Q3 gross merchandise..
5Sonova revises FY 2022/23 outlook due to subdued market  and ongoing in..

HOT NEWS