Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British midcaps hit record high ahead of factory activity data

09/01/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - UK shares rose on Wednesday, with the mid-cap index hitting a record high, on the back of gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited factory activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8%, with spirits maker Diageo Plc and banking shares gaining 1.7% and 1%, respectively.

Industrial and aero stocks added 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.4%. Tyman Plc jumped 4.8% to the top of the index after Berenberg upgraded the construction materials supplier's stock to "buy" from "hold".

Figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British house prices rose by 2.1% month-on-month in August after a subdued 0.6% increase in July, despite the phasing-out of a tax break for purchases in England and Northern Ireland.

All eyes are now on the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data due at 0830 GMT.

Among other stocks, WH Smith slipped 5.5%, after the retailer warned profitability for the year ending August 2022 would be at the lower end of market expectations, due to charges and uncertainty in travel recovery.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC 1.52% 3548 Delayed Quote.21.40%
FTSE 100 0.69% 7168.55 Delayed Quote.10.64%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.37% 24187.89 Delayed Quote.17.43%
TYMAN PLC 6.87% 443.5 Delayed Quote.18.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38aThai business group raises GDP outlook as coronavirus curbs ease
RE
03:30aThai business group raises GDP outlook as coronavirus curbs ease
RE
03:28aIron ore futures plunge over 8% on lacklustre demand outlook
RE
03:28aBritish midcaps hit record high ahead of factory activity data
RE
03:28aRising costs feed through to British retailers - BRC
RE
03:27aMARKETMIND : Don't stop me now
RE
03:27aPernod confident on sales momentum as US, China lift profits
RE
03:13aOPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast
RE
03:10aLondon Shares to Open Higher After Losses in Previous Session
DJ
03:08aBERNARD ARNAULT : Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
4MapmyIndia files draft papers for IPO
5Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour

HOT NEWS