Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British minister says claims of lawmaker blackmail unlikely to be true

01/21/2022 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COP26 in Glasgow

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that claims that lawmakers had been intimidated and blackmailed by representatives of the government seemed strange and were unlikely to be true.

A senior Conservative lawmaker accused the British government on Thursday of intimidating and attempting to "blackmail" those lawmakers they suspect of wanting to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of power.

William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said some lawmakers had faced intimidation and blackmail because of their desire to topple Johnson.

"I have been an MP for 12 years now and I have never heard of the kind of allegations that are being made - blackmail," Kwarteng told Sky. "I find it strange."

"I find it very unlikely that these allegations are true."

He said he had never heard that money could be withheld from communities on account of the behaviour of the lawmaker by the whips, who enforces party discipline.

"I find it strange because the whip's office doesn't actually have the power over spending in that way," he said.

Johnson, who in 2019 won his party's biggest majority in more than 30 years, is now fighting to shore up his authority after a series of revelations about parties in his Downing Street residence during COVID lockdowns.

Johnson has repeatedly apologised for the parties and said he was unaware of many of them.

However, he attended what he said he thought was a work event on May 20, 2020 to which staff had been told to "bring their own booze". Johnson said on Tuesday that nobody had told him the gathering was against COVID rules.

Leading rivals within the Conservative Party include Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, 41, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, 46.

Truss, on a visit to Australia, said she supported Johnson.

"The Prime Minister has my 100% support," said Truss. "I want the Prime Minister to continue as long as possible in his job. He is doing a fantastic job. There is no leadership election."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32aChina shares close lower as tech, healthcare drag
RE
02:32aEthiopia delays inflation data for over two weeks
RE
02:30aBritish minister says claims of lawmaker blackmail unlikely to be true
RE
02:29aSiemens gamesa ceo says there is no sign 5x turbine falls short…
RE
02:28aChina iron ore posts third weekly gain on strong demand hopes
RE
02:27aSIEMENS GAMESA CEO SAYS : "we saw in the last few months logistic…
RE
02:27aAnalysis-A handbook of (mostly failed) radical inflation-fighting efforts
RE
02:24aUK retail sales slump in December after early Xmas shopping, Omicron spread
RE
02:24aSiemens gamesa had negative ebit impact of 289 million euros in…
RE
02:19aSiemens gamesa cfo expects 2 billion euros order backlog with ze…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
2Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
3Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles
4Sumitomo Electric Industries : New Year Message to Managerial Staff
5HOCHDORF : Peter Pfeilschifter to leave HOCHDORF Swiss Nutrition Ltd - ..

HOT NEWS