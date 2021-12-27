Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British minister says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021

12/27/2021 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People recieve COVID-19 vaccines on Christmas Day in Eastbourne

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's government will not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions for England before the end of 2021, its health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

Partial figures reported by the government on Monday showed 98,515 new cases of COVID-19, but once data for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is factored in, it is likely to show cases remain only slightly below a Dec. 24 peak of 122,186.

Nevertheless, Javid said ministers would not be taking any new steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the coming days.

"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters. "When we get into the new year, of course we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures."

He said that the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus now accounted for around 90% of cases across England and urged people to celebrate New Year cautiously.

The government's attention is focused on the number of patients being hospitalised with Omicron after early data last week suggested the variant carried a reduced risk of admission.

Britain has reported a total of 148,003 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, and 12.2 million positive tests during the pandemic so far.

Incomplete data was also published for Dec. 25, showing 113,628 infections and Dec. 26, showing 108,893 infections.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pBritish minister says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021
RE
12:13pU.S. CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases
RE
12:13pIran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
RE
12:09pLibyan parliament committee wants new govt before elections
RE
12:07pUK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year
RE
12:05pBird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel, poultry also culled
RE
11:56aU.S. President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill
RE
11:49aFrench tourist jailed in Iran goes on hunger strike
RE
11:45aBiden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements
RE
11:43aExxon says Baytown refinery remains at reduced rates following Dec. 23 fire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks up, oil eases as investors digest post-Christmas Omicron hangove..
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
4World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS