UK Research and Investment (UKRI) has suspended grants to Newport Wafer Fab under government instructions after its sale to Nexperia, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/2Uty4e4.

Earlier this month, when asked whether the sale of the semiconductor producer would go ahead to Chinese-owned Nexperia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of "anti-China spirit".

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)