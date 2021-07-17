British ministers decide against mass vaccination for teenagers - The Telegraph

July 17 (Reuters) - Britain has opted against mass COVID-19
vaccinations for all children and teenagers, with ministers
instead preparing to offer doses to vulnerable 12 to
15-year-olds and those about to turn 18, the Telegraph newspaper
reported late on Saturday.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)
is believed to have advised ministers against the rollout of
vaccines to all children until further evidence on the risks is
available, the report added https://bit.ly/3etYxPG.
