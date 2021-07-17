Log in
British ministers decide against mass vaccination for teenagers - The Telegraph

07/17/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
July 17 (Reuters) - Britain has opted against mass COVID-19 vaccinations for all children and teenagers, with ministers instead preparing to offer doses to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and those about to turn 18, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is believed to have advised ministers against the rollout of vaccines to all children until further evidence on the risks is available, the report added https://bit.ly/3etYxPG. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
