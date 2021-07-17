British ministers decide against mass vaccination for teens - The Telegraph

July 17 (Reuters) - Britain has opted against mass COVID-19
vaccinations for all children and teenagers, with ministers
instead preparing to offer doses to vulnerable 12 to
15-year-olds and those about to turn 18, the Telegraph newspaper
reported late on Saturday.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)
is believed to have advised ministers against the rollout of
vaccines to all children until further evidence on the risks is
available, the report added https://bit.ly/3etYxPG.
Under guidance the newspaper said are due to be issued on
Monday, vaccine doses will be offered to children between 12 and
15 who are deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 or who live with adults
who are immunosuppressed or otherwise vulnerable to the virus.
They will also now be offered to all 17-year-olds within
three months of their 18th birthday, according to The Telegraph,
which reported that the committee would keep the possibility of
vaccinating all children "under review."
In response to the report, Britain's Health Department said
that "no decisions have been made by ministers on whether people
aged 12 to 17 should be routinely offered COVID-19 vaccines."
Britain on Saturday reported 54,674 new COVID-19 cases, a
rise on the 51,870 new cases reported on the previous day to
post a fresh highest daily total in six months.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is removing most
pandemic restrictions in England from July 19, saying a rapid
rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has largely broken the link between
infections and serious illness or death.
Britain's COVID-19 death toll is among the highest in the
world but two-thirds of its adult population have been fully
vaccinated.
