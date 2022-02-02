Log in
British navy rejects plan to push back Channel migrant boats

02/02/2022 | 12:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Union Jack flag flies above a Unionist mural in Larne

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's navy has rejected a plan to turn away boats illegally carrying migrants to its shores when it takes over responsibility for trying to stop people crossing the English Channel in small dinghies.

The government said last month that it will hand the navy responsibility for policing small boats crossing between France to England, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Home Secretary Priti Patel approved plans last year for border officials to be trained to force boats away from British waters using jet skis.

"The @RoyalNavy and the @RoyalMarines will not be using push back tactics in the English Channel, although a military commander will retain the existing ability to instruct Border Force to use them when appropriate," the Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.

"A further update will follow in due course."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
