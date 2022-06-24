British officials say case of foot and mouth disease suspected in Norfolk

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - A suspected case of foot and
mouth disease is being investigated in Norfolk, British
officials said on Friday.
Movement restrictions and a 10 kilometre temporary control
zone for animals have been implemented on the farm, according to
the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Preliminary testing does not indicate the presence of
disease, but further work is now underway to fully rule it out,
the Animal & Plant Health Agency tweeted https://twitter.com/APHAgovuk/status/1540299006080843777
on Friday.
Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious
viral disease of livestock that affects cattle, swine, sheep,
goats and other cloven-hoofed animals.
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, FMD
is not readily transmissible to humans and is not a public
health risk.
The last British outbreak was in 2007, but a particularly
severe outbreak occurred in 2001, which culminated in the
slaughter of more than 6 million animals.
