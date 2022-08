"Britain is a friend of France, I don't doubt that for a second," Macron said when asked about comments by Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister.

"If France and Britain cannot say whether they are friends or enemies...then we are headed for serious problems," he added.

Truss on Thursday said that the 'jury was still out' on Macron.

(Editing by Richard Lough)