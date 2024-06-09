STORY: :: File

British TV presenter and doctor Michael Mosley has been found dead in a rocky area on the Greek island of Symi.

His body was just feet away from his destination.

That's according to local mayors on Sunday (June 9).

The discovery ended a four day search that included aircraft, drones and sniffer dogs.

Mosley, who popularized the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet, had been missing since Wednesday after he went for a walk alone along a coastal path in searing heat.

A police official had previously said that a body, believed to be Mosley, had been found in the area of Agia Marina...

Opposite the beach of Agios Nikolaos where Mosley set out for his walk.

The Symi mayor said the discovery was made while the area was being filmed from a vessel.

The body was transferred to the neighboring island Rhodes for more tests.

That's after a police official said a coroner at the scene excluded any criminal act - but could not determine the exact cause of death.

Mosley was on the island with his wife - and his children arrived there on Friday, two days after his disappearance.

Following the news, there was an outpouring of condolences on social media.