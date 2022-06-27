Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British private equity firm Actis to buy 10% of Brazil's Omega Energia

06/27/2022 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy company Omega Energia said on Monday that British private equity firm Actis LLP will acquire 10% of its capital stock for around 770 million reais ($147 million).

Tarpon Investimentos, which holds a controlling stake in Omega, granted Actis call options to acquire shares at the price of 13.50 reais per share, according to a securities filing.

Once Actis holds a 10% stake in the company, a new shareholders agreement will become effective, making the British firm part of Omega's controlling group.

Actis and Omega also entered into an investment commitment, by which the renewable power company may require Actis to invest around 850 million reais in it. The investment would occur by a capital increase, in which Actis will have to subscribe new shares in Omega for up to 16 reais per share.

The capital increase could happen in the period between Oct. 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, Omega said.

In the same filing, Omega announced it entered a protocol of intent for a potential investment of up to $500 million from an undisclosed partner from the United States.

The investment would be used to develop or acquire renewable projects in the United States.

($1 = 5.2382 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/27N.Korean leader convenes latest party meeting amid pandemic, heavy rains
RE
06/27DIARY-Top Economic Events to August 23
RE
06/27Joffre Capital To Buy Majority Stake In Gaming Company Playtika - Axios
RE
06/27Joffre capital to buy majority stake in gaming company playtika…
RE
06/27Japan's nikkei average futures down 0.3% in early trade…
RE
06/27U.S. commerce secretary presses lawmakers to greenlight $52 billion for chipmaking
RE
06/27Armenia, Azerbaijan trade new Karabakh accusations
RE
06/27Biden pick for immigration enforcement withdraws after long delay
RE
06/27European entrepreneurs launch 250 million euro tech fund called 'Plural'
RE
06/27New Mexico shields abortion clinics ahead of expected patient surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
2AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
3NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
4Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
5Xiaomi Shares Rise as China's Smartphone Sales Show Signs of Improvemen..

HOT NEWS