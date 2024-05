May 08, 2024 at 02:18 am EDT

(Reuters) - British pub group J D Wetherspoon on Wednesday forecast its profit to be towards the upper end of market expectations after it posted higher third-quarter sales, aided by strong demand for its traditional ales and vodka.

The group, which owns and operates pubs across the UK and Ireland, reported a 5.2% rise in like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks to April 28.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)