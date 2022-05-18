Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British pub groups reeling under costs pressures despite improving sales

05/18/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Mitchells & Butlers company logo is pictured in London

(Reuters) -Two of Britain's biggest pub operators warned on Wednesday that the cost of living crisis and expenses stemming from the Ukraine war would crimp their businesses, suggesting a tough outlook for an industry still recovering from the pandemic.

The bleak view from Mitchells & Butlers and Marston's highlights the challenges facing the hospitality sector as prices of raw materials rise and consumers limit spending due to slow wage growth and soaring inflation.

"The trading environment remains difficult. Cost headwinds present a significant challenge to the industry," Mitchells & Butlers Chief Executive Phil Urban said in a statement.

The rising cost pressures come at a time when the industry is just beginning to recover from the pandemic and widespread labour shortages caused by Brexit.

Both Mitchells & Butlers and Marston's posted an interim pre-tax profit compared with a year-ago loss as customers returned to pubs after COVID-19 curbs were eased.

Now, they are plotting measures to limit the impact of inflation, with Mitchells & Butlers saying it has already bought about 80% of its energy requirements for the year. The owner of All Bar One, Sizzling Pubs, Toby Carvery and Vintage Inns brands has also hedged roughly 10% its energy requirements for 2023.

Smaller rival Marston's, meanwhile, said it was cutting costs and switching up its pricing strategies.

"Whilst mindful of the challenges which every hospitality business currently faces, trading remains stable and we look forward to an uninterrupted summer," Marston's CEO Andrew Andrea said.

Rival Wetherspoon had also warned of "considerable" cost pressures earlier this month.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aNigeria gas explosion kills nine near market
RE
05:23aTen percent of workers at Indian-owned Mozambique coal mine are on strike
RE
05:22aFTSE 100 Edges Down as Miners, Experian Retreat
DJ
05:21aNigeria asks Facebook, other platforms to curtail hate speech
RE
05:19aPakistan opens talks with IMF to resume suspended funds for battered economy
RE
05:15aRussia to service foreign debt in roubles if other options blocked - finance minister
RE
05:14aBritish pub groups reeling under costs pressures despite improving sales
RE
05:11aECB tells banks to buckle up as Ukraine war hits economy
RE
05:10aWhen Africans asked for COVID shots, they didn't get them. Now they don't want them
RE
05:09aAustria's neutral status here to stay, foreign minister says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock market rebound fizzles, UK inflation hits 40-year high
2BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4ENGIE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5VODAFONE : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS