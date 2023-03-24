Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that retail sales volumes in February would be 0.2% higher than in January.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)
LONDON (Reuters) - British retail sales rose 1.2% in February from the month before, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that retail sales volumes in February would be 0.2% higher than in January.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)
China's Huawei makes breakthrough in design tools for 14nm chips and above - media
Trump lawyer testified to grand jury in December in classified documents probe
Doubleline's Gundlach Predicts Federal Reserve Will Be Cutting Rates Substantially Soon
India likely to propose removing long-term tax benefits for debt mutual funds - source
Japan firms see global inflation risk as major headwind for fiscal 2023 - Reuters poll