STORY: Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and his extended family, including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children, during a walk from the castle to the nearby St George's Chapel.

Also present was the king's younger brother Prince Andrew, who was removed from royal duties before settling a U.S. sex abuse lawsuit last year.

The occasion, one of the few events which bring all the royals together in public, is particularly poignant this year, being the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth and also falling two years to the day since her husband Prince Philip died. Both are buried in the King George VI chapel at Windsor.