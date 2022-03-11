Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British shares end higher as UK economy stages strong rebound

03/11/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Reuters) -Britain's FTSE 100 ended higher on Friday and marked its biggest weekly gain in three months with financial stocks and industrial miners leading gains, while data showing an improving UK economy bolstered the case for a Bank of England rate hike next week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.8% and ended the week 2.3% higher, with support from gains in energy stocks, travel shares and banks. It had declined for the previous three weeks.

Data showed that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8% in month-on-month terms in January after a 0.2% decline in December. That was the strongest monthly expansion since June and more than forecast by any economist in a Reuters poll, which had pointed to growth of 0.2%.

"GDP figures could make it easier for the central bank to hike rates, but I think they're looking beyond this and will be focused on what the effects of this Ukraine situation are, and I don't believe that to be very bullish," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

Despite the week's rebound, the FTSE 100 has lost 3.1% so far this year. Still, heavyweight energy firms tracked strong gains in oil prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, so year-to-date losses were not as steep as those in the wider European aggregate.

However, the economic pressure from rising energy costs has raised inflation and economical growth worries in UK and across the globe.

"With energy prices maintaining sort of extended high levels, it's going to be a major headwind for the economy, not just for UK but for global as well," added Temperton.

Meanwhile, markets drew some support from positive statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin on some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine.

The midcap index ended 1.3% higher and recorded its best week since November 2020.

Among individual stocks, Berkeley rose 2.3% after the housebuilder joined bigger rivals in highlighting persistent strong demand in an under-supplied housing market.

Pearson surged 18% to the top of the FTSE 100 after it rejected two takeover approaches from investment firm Apollo, saying its latest $8.5 billion possible cash offer undervalued the global education group.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Gregorio)

By Amal S and Shashank Nayar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAST PLC 0.22% 641.8 Delayed Quote.5.47%
FTSE 100 0.80% 7155.64 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.68% 577.3866 Delayed Quote.37.74%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 1.56% 385.4665 Delayed Quote.38.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.93% 127 Delayed Quote.78.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pUK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Commonwealth Service
RE
01:07pVolkswagen warns of dent to business from war as operating profit doubles
RE
01:04pFTSE 100 Closes Up After Roller-Coaster Week
DJ
01:02pUkraine says Russia wants to drag Belarus into war, warns of invasion plan
RE
01:02pNasdaq, S&P 500 slip as tech drags at end of choppy week
RE
01:02pGreek yogurt maker Chobani delays U.S. IPO - WSJ
RE
01:01pExclusive-BP, Eni clinch deal on Angola joint venture
RE
01:01pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for ninth time in 10 weeks -Baker Hughes
RE
12:56pEU eyes more Russia sanctions, denies Ukraine quick membership
RE
12:52pMeta platforms' oversight board says context is important for co…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Nasdaq, S&P 500 slip as tech drags at end of choppy week
3Stocks mixed after Putin sees 'positive shifts' in Ukraine talks
4China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
5Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves

HOT NEWS