  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
British suspect in Danish 'cum-ex' fraud case arrested in Dubai

06/03/2022 | 07:27am EDT
COPENHAGEN, June 3 (Reuters) - The main suspect in a Danish dividend tax fraud case, Sanjay Shah, has been arrested in Dubai, Denmark's justice ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding that it hopes to get the Briton extradited for prosecution in Denmark.

The arrest was made possible after the Nordic country in March signed a general extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates which it said it would use to seek custody of Shah.

"We will push for an extradition as soon as possible," said Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in a tweet.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Shah's spokesperson for a comment. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Shah has been charged with defrauding Danish tax authorities for as much as 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.04 billion) in so-called "cum-ex" dividend trading schemes, according to broadcaster DR. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
