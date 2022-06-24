Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britons condemned in Donetsk holding out for intervention from UK - lawyer

06/24/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A still image shows Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - The lawyer defending one of two Britons sentenced to death in a Russian-backed breakaway territory of Ukraine said on Friday that they had not yet submitted an appeal because they seemed to be holding out for intervention from London.

A court in the self-proclaimed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine, which is armed and financed by Russia, found Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun guilty on June 9 of "mercenary activities" and attempting to "overthrow the constitutional order of the DPR".

Russia's TASS news agency on Thursday quoted Pinner's lawyer, Yulia Tserkovnikova, as saying the defence attorneys were preparing an appeal, which must be lodged by July 8.

But Pavel Kosovan, defending Aslin, told Reuters in an interview that the appeals had not yet been filed "because I suspect they hope that the British authorities will still contact either the Russian Federation or the Donetsk People's Republic".

The men's families deny that the trio, who were contracted to the Ukrainian armed forces, were mercenaries.

Britain has so far declined publicly to raise the issue with authorities in the DPR, whose independence is recognised only by Russia, instead saying it hoped Kyiv could secure the men's release.

Russia's ambassador has said Britain has asked for Moscow's help - but Moscow has said Britain must approach the DPR.

Britain also says the men should be treated as regular prisoners of war subject to the protections of the Geneva Conventions, and therefore exempt from capital punishment.

Kosovan said Aslin had pleased guilty, repented, and cooperated with investigators.

"He recognised his guilt in full," the lawyer said.

"In court he openly expressed his regret. He supported the investigation in establishing the circumstances of events."

Aslin's family told the BBC on Thursday that they had spoken to him in a phone call in which he said his captors had told him that "time is running out".

(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Alexander Ermochenko and Kazbek Basayev


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:22aWhite House left scrambling after Roe v. Wade decision
RE
11:21aPound posts first weekly rise in four weeks
RE
11:18aU.S. consumer sentiment falls to record low, inflation outlook improves
RE
11:17aU.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic
RE
11:13aFACTBOX-RESTRICTIONS VERSUS PROTECTIONS : How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion
RE
11:10aAnalysis-The next COVID booster shots will likely be updated for Omicron
RE
11:07aCarnival is fined $5 million by New York over cybersecurity violations
RE
11:03aJPMorgan will cover U.S. employee travel costs to states for abortion -memo
RE
11:01aICC prosecutor aims to reopen Philippines drug war investigation
RE
11:00aReactions to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade abortion landmark
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Occidental Petroleum, Caterpillar, XPeng, Prog..
2Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
3MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
4Indonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules
5Zendesk nears buyout deal with group of private equity firms - sources

HOT NEWS