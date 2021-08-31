Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britons turned cautious with credit in July as COVID-19 cases mounted

08/31/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Residential housing in south London

LONDON (Reuters) -British consumers curbed their borrowing in July in the face of rising COVID-19 cases that forced many more people to self-isolate, and homeowners made a rare net repayment on their mortgages, Bank of England data showed.

Consumer borrowing showed the weakest performance since February, when Britain was in the grip of a third coronavirus lockdown, showing a 42 million-pound ($57.8 million) net repayment of credit.

The fall compared with a median forecast for an increase of 441 million pounds in a Reuters poll of economists.

There have been other signs that Britain's economic bounce-back slowed in July, when the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus led to a surge in people who had contact with someone who tested positive being required to self-isolate. Those rules have since been relaxed.

Data released earlier this month showed caution on the part of shoppers in July. A separate survey last week pointed a rebound in retail sales in August.

Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said consumers were likely to remain in cautious mode.

"With COVID-19 cases likely to pick-up again over the coming months, we continue to doubt that households will draw on their excess savings or borrow significant sums to finance expenditure over the next six months," he said.

The BoE data showed net mortgage repayments stood at 1.4 billion pounds in July, only the second time in the past decade that repayments have been bigger than borrowing after an unprecedented 17.7 billion pounds of net borrowing in June.

The leap in June was fuelled by an approaching deadline for a tax incentive for buyers that was part of finance minister Rishi Sunak's package of emergency pandemic support measures.

Nonetheless, the Reuters poll of economists had pointed to slower but continued growth in mortgage borrowing in July of 3.1 billion pounds.

Under the tax incentive scheme, the first 500,000 pounds of any property purchase in England or Northern Ireland was exempt from stamp duty until the end of June. Similar measures were offered in Scotland and Wales.

A 250,000 pound tax-free allowance is now running until the end of September in England and Northern Ireland.

The BoE said British lenders approved 75,152 mortgages in July, the lowest in a year.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to 78,600 approvals.

($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Andy Bruce and Alex Richardson)

By William Schomberg and Andy Bruce


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.45% 0.53206 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.12% 0.577161 Delayed Quote.0.13%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.14% 0.8584 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.22% 0.009935 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.09% 0.726274 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:06aDelta variant likely to hurt U.S. restaurant recovery -report
RE
06:06aGerman unemployment falls further in August as recovery continues
RE
06:04aTheranos founder's abuse claims add wrinkle to jury selection in fraud case
RE
06:03aRyanair CEO sees 'very strong recovery', nudges up passenger target
RE
06:02aRyanair 'very keen' on Boeing MAX 10 if price is right - O'Leary
RE
06:02aBritons turned cautious with credit in July as COVID-19 cases mounted
RE
06:02aGLOBALDATA : Healthcare institutions must ramp up cybersecurity measures to boost patients' acceptance of RPM devices, says GlobalData
PU
06:00aGoogle, Facebook, Microsoft top EU lobbying spending - study
RE
06:00aThailand's elderly lag behind in COVID vaccination drive, data show
RE
05:54aSterling Likely to Remain Driven by External Factors
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
2Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : National Australia Bank : Stocks set new records as August ends in buoyant m..
4QUANTAFUEL ASA : Quantafuel ASA : | Second quarter results 2021
5Zoom's tepid growth forecast takes shine off billion-dollar quarter

HOT NEWS