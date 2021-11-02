Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Broad Reach Power Brings Two 100-Megawatt Battery Storage Projects Online in Central Texas

11/02/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading ERCOT standalone storage developer now operating 300 megawatts of battery storage to improve Texas grid reliability

Broad Reach Power LLC (“Broad Reach”), an independent power producer based in Houston which owns a 21-gigawatt (GW) portfolio of utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage power projects across the United States, today announced its first two transmission-level projects, North Fork and Bat Cave, are online and placed in service with ERCOT. Each project is a 100-megawatt (MW)/100-megawatt-hour (MWh) greenfield battery storage resource located in Central Texas. Broad Reach now has 300 MW of dispatchable storage resources in ERCOT improving the reliability of the ERCOT system.

“The demand for new power generation in Texas, including wind and solar generation, is accelerating. Battery storage is a critical component in supplying affordable, clean power, while also enhancing Texas grid reliability. Bringing these two projects into service advances Broad Reach’s commitment to developing key energy infrastructure in Texas,” said Broad Reach Power Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer Steve Vavrik.

Last fall, Broad Reach announced its plan to invest more than $100 million in the North Fork and Bat Cave projects. Located in Mason and Williamson Counties in Texas, the sites operate alongside Broad Reach’s expanding portfolio of utility-scale battery storage plants across Texas.

About Broad Reach Power

Broad Reach Power (“Broad Reach”) is the leading utility-scale storage platform in the United States. Based in Houston, Broad Reach is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. The company owns a 21 GW portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas which give utilities, generators and customers access to technological insight and tools for managing merchant power risk so they can better match supply and demand. For more information about the company, visit www.broadreachpower.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aAcouSort launches its first OEM product AcouPlasma
AQ
11:18aBausano Celebrates Its Decades-long Strategic PVC Production Partnership with Roscom Inc.
BU
11:17aWorld shares hit new record, dollar gains before Fed decision
RE
11:17aSouth Africa's rand falls, local polls results awaited
RE
11:17aLCI INDUSTRIES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:17aCarnival Corporation Named One of World's Top Companies for Women
PR
11:16aADDvise receives order worth USD 1.8 million
AQ
11:16aBiolinq Raises $100 Million, Unveils Micro-Sensing Technology in the Skin
BU
11:16aCollege Students' Demand for Virtual Mental Health Care Has Quadrupled Since the Fall Semester Began, New Data Reveals
BU
11:16aRead-With-Me Books Publishes New Illustrated Book 'I'll Go Rhythm' That Takes a Child's Look at the Complicated World of Social Media Algorithms
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
4Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...

HOT NEWS