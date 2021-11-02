Broad Reach Power Brings Two 100-Megawatt Battery Storage Projects Online in Central Texas

Leading ERCOT standalone storage developer now operating 300 megawatts of battery storage to improve Texas grid reliability

Broad Reach Power LLC (“Broad Reach”), an independent power producer based in Houston which owns a 21-gigawatt (GW) portfolio of utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage power projects across the United States, today announced its first two transmission-level projects, North Fork and Bat Cave, are online and placed in service with ERCOT. Each project is a 100-megawatt (MW)/100-megawatt-hour (MWh) greenfield battery storage resource located in Central Texas. Broad Reach now has 300 MW of dispatchable storage resources in ERCOT improving the reliability of the ERCOT system.

“The demand for new power generation in Texas, including wind and solar generation, is accelerating. Battery storage is a critical component in supplying affordable, clean power, while also enhancing Texas grid reliability. Bringing these two projects into service advances Broad Reach’s commitment to developing key energy infrastructure in Texas,” said Broad Reach Power Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer Steve Vavrik.

Last fall, Broad Reach announced its plan to invest more than $100 million in the North Fork and Bat Cave projects. Located in Mason and Williamson Counties in Texas, the sites operate alongside Broad Reach’s expanding portfolio of utility-scale battery storage plants across Texas.

About Broad Reach Power

Broad Reach Power (“Broad Reach”) is the leading utility-scale storage platform in the United States. Based in Houston, Broad Reach is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. The company owns a 21 GW portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas which give utilities, generators and customers access to technological insight and tools for managing merchant power risk so they can better match supply and demand. For more information about the company, visit www.broadreachpower.com.

