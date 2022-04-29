Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Broad-based euro zone inflation at record high 7.5% in April

04/29/2022 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation inched up to a new record high as expected this month, making uncomfortable reading for European Central Bank policymakers already worried that rapid price growth could become entrenched, creating a hard-to-break wage-price spiral.

Inflation in the 19-country currency bloc rose to 7.5% in April from 7.4% in March, in line with expectations, driven by a persistent surge in energy and food prices, data from European Union statistics agency Eurostat showed on Friday.

Although volatile energy costs were the biggest contributor, the rate of energy inflation actually declined compared to March while price growth in food, services and non-energy industrial goods accelerated further, suggesting that inflation is becoming increasingly broad-based.

Underlying prices, which filter out volatile energy and food prices, also jumped, adding to the ECB's worries that high inflation may prove tough to beat and that a nearly decade-long fight with ultra-low price growth is over.

Inflation excluding food and fuel prices, closely watched by the ECB, rose to 3.9% from 3.2% while a narrower measure that also excludes alcohol and tobacco products, jumped to 3.5% from 2.9%. Both figures were well above expectations.

Struggling to curb price growth, the ECB is all but certain to cut support for the economy further when policymakers meet on June 9, even if the war weighs on confidence and risks pushing growth into negative territory this quarter.

It will first end bond purchases, probably in July, then consider a rate hike sometime in the third quarter with a second rate move expected before the close of the year.

Policymakers' big concern is that longer-term inflation expectations are rising well above their 2% target, indicating waning confidence in the ECB's ability to control prices and ultimately deliver on its mandate.

A key gauge of long-term inflation expectations rose to 2.5% on Friday but even some survey based indicators are now showing readings above 2%.

Markets are currently pricing in 90 basis points of rate hikes for this year or between 3 and 4 hikes, which would put the ECB's -0.5% deposit rate back into positive territory for the first time since 2014.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:45aWhite House communications director tests positive for COVID-19
RE
09:44aRussia makes last-gasp dollar bond payments in bid to avoid default
RE
09:41aTSX opens lower as tech shares weigh
RE
09:39aBroad-based euro zone inflation at record high 7.5% in April
RE
09:39aNegative-yielding corporate debt disappears as euro yields hit 8-year high
RE
09:38aWall St falls at open as Amazon weighs
RE
09:38aSix soldiers killed in Central African Republic rebel attack
RE
09:37aRecord French inflation adds to pressure on Macron
RE
09:36aRobust economic growth helps Canadian dollar trim April decline
RE
09:36aS.Africa corruption enquiry recommends prosecuting Eskom's former board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar pause, China economy support pledge lift markets
2Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year
3Novo Nordisk lifts 2022 outlook after strong quarter, shares jump
4Amundi: Q1 2022 Results  
5VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Earnings forecast for the financial ye..

HOT NEWS