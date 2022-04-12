Broad inflation little relief for Fed, but peak may be near

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer inflation hit
another four-decade high in March when it reached 8.5% in large
part on gasoline prices surging to a record, but the data
sported enough soft spots for some Wall Street pundits to
declare "peak inflation" was at hand.
The Federal Reserve certainly hopes it is. Officials there
are banking in fact that a long-awaited crest may be here.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard, speaking on the heels of the
Consumer Price Index's release on Tuesday, said the fact that
one main measure of the pace of month-to-month inflation slowed
in March gave her "confidence that we are going to be successful
in achieving" the Fed's 2% inflation goal.
A drop in used car prices did help bring the so-called core
CPI - excluding food and energy costs - to a six-month low. But
looked at through a lens other policymakers feel is the
appropriate focus - the annual increase in overall inflation -
the pace of price increases continues moving up.
In response the central bank has already begun what may
prove one of the fastest moves to tighten monetary policy in
modern Fed history. If it is forced to become even more
aggressive the risks of a mistake - and a recession - will
increase.
Recent data on inflation, and of how people think about it,
have held little good news for the Fed, though some argue
there's a silver lining. Maybe.
Here's a look:
PRICE PRESSURES HAVE BROADENED
Inflation began to accelerate last spring, and at first
policymakers insisted it was all a temporary shock from the
pandemic as government aid payments and the arrival of vaccines
created a gusher of demand that crashed against snarled global
supply chains. Since then, prices increases have broadened to
services as well as goods.
PANDEMICS "LOSERS" REBOUND
Even the industries pounded down early in the pandemic have
seen prices accelerate - and it doesn't take a tangled global
supply chain or shipping crisis to make it happen. As
quarantines lifted, people started traveling again, booking
hotel rooms and going to restaurants. At the same time workers
found they had more bargaining power in a tight labor market,
and wages rose. Demand and higher operating costs, coupled with
consumers ready to spend, are driving prices higher.
BACK TO BASICS
For consumers, inflation was felt first and most pointedly
in areas like car prices, where sticker shock over the cost of
used cars was a feature of the pandemic.
In recent months necessities like food, shelter and, yes,
transportation, have contributed more to the headline pace of
price increases.
EXPECTATIONS REMAIN CONTAINED
The main bit of good news for the Fed is that views about
inflation seem to have remain contained - at least over the
longer term. Expectations are considered to play an important
role in how people set wages and prices, and so far traders in
inflation-linked securities appear to believe the Fed will bring
inflation back towards the formal 2% target. The fact that the
month to month pace of core price increases slowed in March -
and fell for core goods - could be a sign that a peak has indeed
been reached.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider;
Editing by Dan Burns and Chizu Nomiyama)