BroadOak Capital Partners Expands Team, Portfolio Company Resources and Geographic Footprint

BroadOak’s new Operating Partners will leverage their experience leading life science tools and services companies to provide the firm’s 25+ portfolio companies with improved levels of advice and support.

BroadOak Capital Partners, long-known for its flexible growth capital and M&A advice focused within the life sciences tools, diagnostics and services sectors, today announced it has appointed Robert Wicke as an Operating Partner.

Robert Wicke has over 30 years of experience in the life science field where he specializes in commercializing, acquiring, and integrating high-quality, high-end instruments and multi-platform software. Previously, Mr. Wicke served as CEO of Omniome, a novel DNA sequencing development platform, as well as CEO of BroadOak portfolio company Halo Labs. He serves on the board of IXRF Systems and lino Biotech. Earlier in his career, Mr. Wicke was an executive at ForteBio, Pall Corporation, Molecular Devices Corporation and Axon Instruments.

Bryan Poltilove, currently a Managing Director at BroadOak, will also move up to the role of Operating Partner. Since joining BroadOak from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mr. Poltilove has excelled in creating additional value for portfolio companies leveraging his strategic insights and operational experience. He will lead the firm’s focus in the field of Cell and Gene Therapy as well as the related sectors of bioproduction and cell biology research. Mr. Poltilove currently serves on the boards of several BroadOak portfolio companies.

“I am very excited to join the BroadOak team and offer my experience in the life sciences. BroadOak is quite unique in that they offer not only much-needed capital, but truly care and support their portfolio companies. I hope that with my addition to this talented group, we will offer even more support and product development guidance. I am confident their strategy and track record will continue to be an industry standard,” Robert Wicke said.

“Since joining BroadOak almost 2 years ago, I have enjoyed working closely with our historic portfolio companies and a number of recent additions. This new role is a natural progression and formalizes my responsibility for our investments in CGT and related industry segments,” Bryan Poltilove said.

“BroadOak has been steadily growing its capabilities. These additions position the firm as an even more productive partner to current and prospective portfolio companies and clients,” stated Bill Snider, Partner.

At the same time BroadOak has added new personnel, it has expanded its presence to include San Diego, CA and Research Triangle Park, NC in addition to its San Francisco and DC offices.

About BroadOak Capital Partners

BroadOak Capital Partners, with headquarters in Washington, DC and San Francisco, is a life-sciences focused boutique financial institution that provides direct investment and investment banking services to companies in the research tools and consumables, diagnostics, biopharma services, and adjacent markets. BroadOak has led or participated in investments in more than 50 companies across multiple funds and investment vehicles. For more information, visit www.broadoak.com.

