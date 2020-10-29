Broadband speed claims: Industry guidance

On 21 August 2017, the ACCC published guidance for retail service providers on how to advertise speeds for fixed-line broadband services, including clearly identifying typical peak speeds. The guidance followed extensive consultation with network providers, retailers and consumer representatives and builds on six principles that the ACCC published in February 2017.

On 23 May 2019, the ACCC published updated guidance to improve clarity, maintain currency, and apply to services supplied over fixed wireless networks.

In October 2020 the ACCC published further enhancements to the guidance after a public consultation following the introduction of products with higher maximum download and upload wholesale access speeds, as these had gained increased prominence in the communications sector.

The October 2020 version of the guidance replaces the May 2019 and August 2017 versions of the guidance.