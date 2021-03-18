Log in
BroadbandNow Research Finds Increased Need for High-Speed Home Internet Service Nearly Doubled Year-Over-Year

03/18/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow’s (https://broadbandnow.com) annual research, “2021 U.S. Internet, TV, & Phone Shopping Study,” finds demand for those home services set a record last year with consumers spending $118 billion with new providers, up from $91 billion.

“Our annual research demonstrates the importance amongst consumers now, more than ever before, to have reliable and robust services at home,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “The pandemic has cast a spotlight on the essential service of broadband internet in the home and Americans have acted by shopping for better prices and increased speeds.”

According to the research, nearly 38 million U.S. households purchased new internet service in the previous 12 months, an increase of more than 46 percent year-over-year. Below are the research’s other key findings:

  • Demand for reliable, broadband internet is at an all-time high. Twenty-nine percent of new internet services purchased were at ultra-high speeds of 300 Mbps or greater – a number that more than tripled from the year before
  • U.S. consumers purchased new mobile phone services at a record rate, doubling from the previous year, with 49 million purchasing new service. Interestingly, landline phone purchases increased slightly over the past year by half-a-million households
  • TV-wise, cable/satellite TV packages, as well as streaming services, both experienced slight declines in new purchases

BroadbandNow’s research examines market penetration, purchase behavior and reasons for purchasing and switching across internet, TV and phone verticals over the past 12 months. "2021 U.S. Internet, TV & Phone Shopping Study” is available at: https://broadbandnow.com/research/internet-tv-phone-shopping-study-2021.

ABOUT BROADBANDNOW

BroadbandNow is the champion for consumers in-the-market for broadband internet services. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search, so consumers can compare and contrast providers and plans to find the best broadband service. For more information on BroadbandNow, visit: https://broadbandnow.com.

CONTACT:

Steve Stratz
for BroadbandNow
206.300.9134
steve@relevanzpr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
