Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund : Announces Liquidating Distribution

Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund (“BDREX” or the “Fund”), a closed-end interval fund, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, announced a liquidating distribution of $4.3024 per share for Class I and Class W. This represents a distribution of $20.7M or 67% of the Fund’s net asset value as of August 24, 2021. The distribution is payable on August 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 23, 20211. BDREX is managed by Benefit Street Partners, L.L.C. (“BSP”).

As previously announced on March 4, 2021, the Fund’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to liquidate and dissolve the Fund, and to return capital to the Fund’s investors. The Fund made an earlier liquidating distribution on April 22, 2021. BDREX is closed to new investors and shares of the Fund are no longer available for purchase including shares purchased through the Fund’s automatic investment plan.

ALPS Fund Services, Inc. and ALPS Distributors, Inc. serve as the Fund’s Administrator and Distributor, respectively. DST Systems, Inc., the parent company of the Distributor, serves as the Transfer Agent to the Fund. UMB Bank, N.A. serves as the Fund’s Custodian.

Important Disclosures:

An interval fund, such as BDREX, is a closed-end investment company that periodically offers to repurchase its shares from shareholders. The number of shares that BDREX will offer to repurchase will be determined by its Board of Trustees on a quarterly basis. Repurchases within 90 days of purchase may be subject to a fee. There is no guarantee that an investor will be able to sell all the shares that the investor desires to sell in any repurchase offer.

The Fund’s shares will not be listed on an exchange and it is not anticipated that a secondary market will develop. An investment is not suitable for investors that require liquidity. Investing in BDREX involves risks, including loss of principal and the other risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus.

Because BDREX’s direct real estate investments will be relatively illiquid, the Fund may not be able to vary its portfolio in response to changes in economic and other conditions, which may result in losses to the Fund. The bankruptcy, insolvency or financial deterioration of any of the tenants of the Fund’s direct real estate investments could significantly delay the ability to collect unpaid rents or require the Fund to find new tenants. With respect to BDREX’s investments in private real estate investment funds, the Fund may not have the sole decision-making authority over such funds and may be unable to take actions to protect its interests in these investments. The Fund may be subject to additional risks if it fails to meet a capital call from a private real estate investment fund and the underlying fund may pursue investment strategies that compete with each other or do not align with those of the Fund. BDREX’s investments in the securities of publicly traded REITs will be subject to the risks affecting these REITs directly.

1A portion of the distribution that the Fund made is a return of the money that shareholders originally invested and represents a return of capital to shareholders for tax purposes, which will have the effect of increasing his or her gain (or reducing his or her loss) on a subsequent sale of shares. A shareholder must have an investment in the Fund on the distribution record date of August 23, 2021 in order to receive the distribution.

