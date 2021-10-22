Broadway Vascular Announces Top-Line Results of 12-Month Retrospective Analysis Evaluating Revascularization of the Lateral Plantar Artery in Diabetic Neuropathy

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadway Vascular today announced top-line data from a retrospective analysis of Dr. Broadway's revolutionary revascularization technique, involving treating of the lateral plantar artery for treatment of diabetic neuropathy.

Background:

Diabetic neuropathy is a common and debilitating condition for which available treatments are limited. Arterial stenosis or occlusion (blocking of the artery) is the reason behind nerve death and neuropathy. This results in the symptoms of diabetic neuropathy. Dr. Broadway hypothesized that revascularization of the lateral plantar artery will result in regrowth of the nerve fibers, restoring sensation, therefore, treating diabetic neuropathy.

Methods:

In this 12-month retrospective study, individuals with type 2 diabetes and painful diabetic neuropathy were evaluated. The intervention included revascularization of the lateral plantar artery using an atherectomy device with balloon angioplasty. At baseline, all patients complained of neuropathy with burning, tingling or pain. All were confirmed to have neuropathy. Third-party questionnaire data was collected.

Results:

After 12 months, 22 patients were contacted. Twenty-one of the 22 reported improved Quality of Life. Sixteen of the 22 demonstrated significant improvement of symptoms and neuropathy. Five of the 22 demonstrated complete resolution of neuropathy. One patient did not improve. Ages treated ranged from 50-90 years of age. HbA1c treated were 6.3 to 10.6%.

Conclusions:

Improvements were seen in 95% of patients. This retrospective study suggests the potential value of revascularization of the lateral plantar artery for treating diabetic neuropathy.

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy occurs in up to 60% of individuals with type 2 diabetes and is associated with significant morbidity, including gait disturbances, amputations, anxiety, depression and reduced quality of life. The condition manifests with damage to the terminal branches of peripheral nerves and usually first affects small fibers that are responsible for translating pain, light touch and temperature. As neuropathy progresses, large fibers responsible for reflexes and muscle tone are affected, leading to balance and gait problems. Most patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy present with pain, numbness, or abnormal, spontaneous or induced sensations in the lower extremities 1 .

Broadway Vascular is excited to bring to the community this option to help patients improve their quality of life. They understand more studies are needed to validate this treatment. An ongoing study that Broadway Vascular is conducting evaluates nerve regrowth. In this study, patients will have nerve biopsies before and after their treatment.

About Broadway Vascular:

Broadway Vascular, a pioneering and boutique medical practice, offers non-surgical treatments for many endovascular diseases, such as: peripheral arterial disease, enlarged prostate, knee pain, and bleeding from fibroids or hemorrhoids. They also bring extensive experience with renal failure and caring for patients on hemodialysis.

If persons have a history of diabetes, neuropathy, cold feet, hair loss on legs or feet, pain in legs, pain in feet, smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, call Broadway Vascular at 210-465-7015 to see how they can help you or become part of this study.

For more information on Broadway Vascular's office, located at Blanco Road and Interstate 410 in San Antonio, please visit https://broadwayvascular.com .

For More Information Contact:

Helen Ganze

hganze@broadwayvascular.com

(210) 465-7015

1. Bunner, A., Wells, C., Gonzales, J. et al. A dietary intervention for chronic diabetic neuropathy pain: a randomized controlled pilot study. Nutr & Diabetes 5, e158 (2015). https://doi.org/10.1038/nutd.2015.8

Related Images











Image 1: Broadway Vascular









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment