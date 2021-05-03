Broker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison

May 3 (Reuters) - Robinhood Financial on Monday struck back
against comments by Warren Buffett that likened the retail
brokerage to a casino that encourages millions of inexperienced
day traders to place short-term stock market bets.
At Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting on
Saturday, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out
to attract," large numbers of people who just gamble on
short-term price movements. Buffett's long-time business
partner, Charlie Munger, was harsher, saying it was "god-awful
that something like that would draw investment from civilized
man and decent citizens."
"If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people
are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the
world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,"
Robinhood's Head of Public Policy Communications, Jacqueline
Ortiz Ramsay, said in a blog post https://robinhood.engineering/the-old-guard-of-investing-is-at-it-again-a8b870fbfd49.
"And at Robinhood, we're not going to sit back while they
disparage everyday people for taking control of their financial
lives."
Buffett and Munger made their comments after Berkshire
shareholder Robert Miles asked them what they thought of
Robinhood and other retail brokers enabling people of all ages
and experience to participate in the market.
Miles said he did not think their responses were meant to
disparage Robinhood users.
"They're trying to dissuade people from making money through
trading, which Charlie (Munger) said is not how they made their
money. They made their money by investing," he said in an
interview.
Buffett specifically pointed to the high volume of
short-term options bets on Apple Inc's stock, and
compared the practice to playing the state lottery, which he
said was "taxing hope."
"He said it wasn't immoral, it's just in his opinion not
very wise," said Miles, who teaches a class on Buffett at the
University of Nebraska, Omaha.
Robinhood also traded barbs with Munger in February, calling
him elitist, after the 97-year-old investor said the brokerage
encouraged gambling in stocks.
Brokers like Robinhood have attracted controversy this year
as retail traders drove huge rallies in shares of companies like
GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment despite no
fundamental financial reason for the frenzy.
During a Feb. 18 congressional hearing on the matter,
lawmakers slammed Robinhood's "gamification" of stock trading on
mobile phones through things like a virtual confetti celebration
following a big trade. Robinhood later removed the confetti
animation from its app.
Massachusetts regulators in April sought to revoke
Robinhood's broker-dealer license, saying it encourages
inexperienced investors to place risky trades without limits,
while the brokerage sued to invalidate underlying the case.
While some people do gamble on stocks, it is far more
socially beneficial than going to the racetrack, because when
they do so, they add capital, liquidity and risk-bearing
capacity to the market, said James Angel, a finance professor at
Georgetown University.
But they should never bet more than they can afford to lose,
he added. "I warn my students, if you're looking for
entertainment, you're going to pay for it."
