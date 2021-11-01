Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF Announces Results of Special Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:BREA) Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton” or the “Manager”), the manager of Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of unitholders (“Unitholders”) held today (the “Meeting”), Unitholders approved an ordinary resolution to change the name of the Fund to “Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF” and amend the investment objectives of the Fund (as described below) (the “Amendments”). The Amendments are subject to regulatory approval and fulfilling certain requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange and are expected to take effect on or about November 29, 2021.



The Manager believes the Amendments will provide the following benefits:

(a) Fundamental Investment Objectives: Amending the Fund’s investment objectives to include integration of environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the Fund’s investment process will more accurately reflect the Fund’s fundamental investment objectives. (b) More Accurate Name: Changing the name of the Fund to “Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF” will more accurately describe the Fund’s investment process and its integration of ESG factors.

Details regarding the Amendments are outlined in the Fund’s management information circular dated September 29, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com and www.bromptongroup.com.



About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.