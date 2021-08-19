Brookfield Residential Announces Renewal of $675 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. and Brookfield Residential US Holdings LLC (collectively, “Brookfield Residential” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company finalized the amendment and extension of the unsecured revolving credit facility. The North American unsecured revolving credit facility remained at $675 million and was extended through August 2025 on substantially the same terms and conditions.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $625 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com or Brookfield.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: 855.234.8362

Email: investor.relations@brookfieldrp.com