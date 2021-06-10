Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brookfield moves to eliminate Inter Pipeline's termination fee to Pembina

06/10/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Brookfield Infrastructure Partners filed an application with the Alberta securities regulator to do away with takeover target Inter Pipeline Ltd's C$350 million ($289.11 million) termination fee to Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Brookfield last week raised its hostile offer to buy Inter Pipeline to C$8.48 billion, topping Pembina's C$8.3 billion all-stock proposal for the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

Brookfield said on Thursday if it was successful in eliminating or reducing the termination fee, it would increase its takeover offer for Inter Pipeline by an equivalent amount.

"In the face of a superior offer with greater upside for Inter Pipeline investors, Brookfield's actions are desperate", Pembina said.

Pembina's shares rose 2.1% to C$39.99, while Brookfield and Inter Pipeline's stocks were unchanged.

Inter Pipeline on Thursday reiterated its recommendation for Pembina's offer over Brookfield's proposal to its shareholders.

($1 = 1.2106 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. -0.18% 55.2 Delayed Quote.11.94%
INTER PIPELINE LTD. -0.20% 20.15 Delayed Quote.70.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.49% 72.38 Delayed Quote.38.20%
WTI 0.52% 70.096 Delayed Quote.43.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : ECA's Songwe echoes Africa's expectation from the G7 summit
PU
01:42pSenate commerce proposal would authorize over $25 billion over five years for intercity passenger rail -sources
RE
01:41pU.s. senate commerce committee set to unveil $78 billion bipartisan surface transportation bill -sources
RE
01:36pUK and U.S. commit to settle civil aircraft dispute - joint statement
RE
01:34pMexico stalling GMO corn permits ahead of ban, says top farm lobby
RE
01:33pCorn jumps after USDA lifts export, ethanol demand view, cuts stocks
RE
01:33p'WORST' OF INFLATION SEEN LIKELY THIS SUMMER, EASING IN FALL : U.S. official
RE
01:33p'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million at Sotheby's
RE
01:33pDRAFTKINGS  : 'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million at Sotheby's
RE
01:31pAdidas invests in Finnish sustainable fibre firm Spinnova
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices drop after U.S. lifts sanctions on one Iranian oil official
2Dollar oscillates as market digests U.S. inflation data, ECB
3UK house-buying frenzy builds ahead of tax cut deadline - RICS
4Stocks rally, dollar stable after jump in U.S. CPI data
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : expects chips shortage to ease in Q3

HOT NEWS