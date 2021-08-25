Brooklinen Wins 2021 Brand Experience Award for Last Mile Innovation with Convey

Leading direct-to-consumer brand realizes significant improvements in its delivery experience; reduces WISMO inquiries by 10% and slashes customer care issue resolution by 45 hours on average

Convey, the market leader in Delivery Experience Management, today announced that Brooklinen, home of the “Internet’s Favorite Sheets”, has been named a 2021 Brand Experience Award Winner in the category of Last Mile and Fulfillment. The prestigious industry award recognizes Brooklinen’s outstanding use of the Convey platform to successfully deliver on last mile promises to customers, retaining their confidence and driving future sales.

“We pride ourselves on keeping our ear to the ground and really listening to what our customers are looking for and what they want,” said Lindsay Keys, Senior Manager, Logistics at Brooklinen. “We’re here for our customers and want to make their lives more comfortable. With Convey, we’ve gained vital insight into post-purchase engagement and behaviors, including what customers are looking for in terms of whether we’re over-communicating or not communicating enough, and we’ve been able to develop an effective last mile strategy.”

Brooklinen partnered with Convey to gain visibility into the last mile delivery experience that it provides shoppers, allowing the brand to more effectively track the post-order experience, from carrier pick up at the warehouse through to delivery, and efficiently apprise customers of potential delays. The company has achieved 45 hours average reduction in customer care team issue resolution time and a 10% reduction in WISMO (Where is my Order?) customer inquiries. Additional details are available in a full case study on Brooklinen and Convey.

“The retailX experts recognize that the last mile is critical to customer experience, and we congratulate Brooklinen for standing out as the best of the best,” said Dan Bebout, co-founder and VP of Customer Success at Convey. “Our success depends on our customers’ success, and we will continue to work with Brooklinen and our phenomenal customer base to set a new standard for the retail delivery experience that exceeds shopper expectations.”

Convey’s Delivery Experience Management (DEM) platform combines real-time visibility, post-purchase experiences, and advanced analytics to create a single view of the last mile and optimize each individual delivery based on cost, speed and overall experience. Today, Convey actively tracks shipments across 6 continents and 140 countries with more than 1,500 carriers integrated into their platform. On average, Convey’s clients integrate with at least 7 carriers and see immediate ROI from more efficient shipping, reduced customer service hours and improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.

About the retailX Brand Experience Awards

Presented by retailX and Retail TouchPoints, The Brand Experience Awards were created to spotlight the businesses that are redefining the rules of interaction, engagement and loyalty. In the new era of retail, we know that experience is everything. BEA winners are retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that are winning customer attention and affection across all stages of the shopping journey.

About Convey

With explosive growth in online shopping and Amazon’s market domination, brands cannot leave deliveries to chance. Convey is the market leader in Delivery Experience Management (DEM) and powers exceptional customer delivery experiences for some of the world’s most recognizable brands in retail and logistics, including The Home Depot, Walmart, Build.com, C.H. Robinson, and Ingram Micro. The company’s DEM platform combines estimated delivery date in cart, real-time visibility in-transit, post-purchase communications, and AI-driven insights to create a solution capable of perfecting last mile delivery. Founded in 2013, Convey is backed by Silverton Partners, Techstars Venture Group, RPM Ventures and based in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Convey at: www.getconvey.com.

