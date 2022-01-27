Log in
Brother Mobile Solutions Introduces New Mobile App for Improved On-demand Label Creation and Editing

01/27/2022 | 02:20pm EST
The smartphone- and tablet-enabled Brother Pro Label Tool app will be introduced to datacom, IT infrastructure and electrical pros at the 2022 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition

Brother Mobile solutions, Inc. (BMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation and premier provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, today launches the new Brother Pro Label Tool, a mobile app that enables on-demand creation, editing and printing of labels for industrial applications including datacom and IT infrastructure, electrical, facilities and more. The app will be featured at the 2022 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005957/en/

The Brother Pro Label Tool app helps speed and facilitate the labeling process. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Brother Pro Label Tool app helps speed and facilitate the labeling process. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Up-to-date designs, at your fingertips

As datacom and communications technology professionals design, install and manage increasingly complex projects across sites, the need for faster, more efficient cable and electrical infrastructure identification becomes urgent. The Brother Pro Label Tool app helps speed and facilitate the labeling process by seamlessly connecting Wi-Fi® enabled Brother P-touch industrial handheld and desktop printers with select smartphones and tablets empowering users to easily create, edit and print professional labels at any location.

The app automatically connects to Brother’s cloud server, keeping the system up-to-date with the latest designs and templates. Users can also create new, custom label designs from their phone, adding elements like a company logo, QR codes, bar codes and more.

“Information IT and datacom professionals know that adaptability is key when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly,” said Craig Robinson, Director of Industrial Solutions at Brother. “The new Pro Label Tool app is designed to fit the dynamic, on-the-go needs of these professionals to make their jobs that much easier. No more lugging laptops to a job site or waiting on an updated label from the main office. The new app puts the power into your hands, allowing you to update existing or create new labels wherever you are, with only a few taps of your fingers.”

Fully Connected to Fit Your Needs

The free app is now available for Android ™ tablets and smartphones and iOS ® smartphones, with features and functionality such as:

  • An easy-to-use interface, allowing professionals to choose, edit and print professional quality labels with just a few taps
  • Easily accessible interface, which doesn’t require a computer or printer drivers
  • Powerful Print Preview helps ensure that users print the right label, even in a rush
  • Connectivity with CSV databases
  • A serialize function which reduces the need for duplicate typing when printing sequential labels

The Brother Pro Label Tool app is compatible with a number of Wi-Fi enabled Brother printers, including the Brother PT series models PT-E550W, PT-E800W, PT-P750W, PT-P900W and PT-P950NW. Interested parties can learn more and to see the Brother Pro Label Tool in action at the 2022 BICSI Winter Conference and Exhibition, January 30 – February 3, 2022, online and in Orlando, Florida.

A special episode of “B.S. WITH TODD” – the popular video podcast series by Todd Morse, which features industrial labeling tips for professionals, will be taped live at BICSI on February 1, at 4:00pm ET, Brother Booth #532. Those who don’t attend can catch it later on Todd’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY6MrqmqG0dCJ0TMELPPvfg

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
