Brown Announces More Than $46.4 Million for Abandoned Mine Land Cleanup in Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the U.S. Department of Interior's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) has awarded the Ohio Department of Natural Resources a $46,444,000 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation grant. These funds will go toward reclamation and restoration projects in previously mined sites across the state, including closing dangerous mine shafts, eliminating highwalls, reclaiming unstable slopes, treating acid mine drainage, and restoring water supplies damaged by mining. Funding for this investment was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which Brown helped to write and pass.

"Ohio coal communities helped build and power this country and they deserve our respect and attention," said Brown. "This investment is a promise, a down payment to create new jobs and give local communities resources they need to restore the land and keep their communities safe."

"This investment is a game changer. Rural Action, together with our state and national partners, has been doing restoration work for close to 30 years and has restored 74 miles of previously-dead streams. When that happens, it makes a difference in terms of quality of life, public safety, and economic opportunity. Putting people to work fixing hazardous sites from past mining, and cleaning up impacted streams is an investment in our communities that will make a difference for the long haul. We applaud the Biden administration for this smart investment in a just transition for coal communities," said Debbie Phillips, CEO of Rural Action in Athens county.

Brown has been fighting for investments in Ohio's coal communities for years. In March 2017, he introduced the RECLAIM Act with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to create jobs and spur economic growth by reclaiming abandoned-mining lands and restoring these lands and waters for future development and use. The RECLAIM Act aims to support the development of new economic and community development opportunities in impacted coal communities by directing $1 billion in existing funds from the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund toward these communities. In March 2021, Brown joined his colleagues to reintroduce this legislation.

