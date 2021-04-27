Log in
BrowserStack : Partners with Samsung Internet to Simplify Testing for Developers

BrowserStack, the world’s leading software testing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Internet, one of the leading browsers for Android phones and tablets. With this partnership, developers will be able to test their websites on Samsung Internet for free on BrowserStack’s real device cloud for six months.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Samsung Internet. The browser and devices market is extremely fragmented and we’re constantly looking to provide solutions that help developers release bug-free applications," said Nakul Aggarwal, Co founder & CTO, BrowserStack. "This brings us one step closer to our mission of empowering developers to build amazing experiences."

With over half a billion active users, Samsung Internet is one of the most widely used mobile browsers globally, hence by testing on it developers can stay ahead of the curve and build applications for a growing digital audience.

“We’re excited to announce BrowserStack as our preferred testing partner. The strength of websites lies in how cross browser compatible they are and this partnership makes it easy for developers to test on Samsung Internet,” said Daniel Appelquist, Head of Web Developer Advocacy, Samsung Internet.

Built on Chromium, Samsung Internet has a set of capabilities that is specific to the browser which makes it critical to test for it. By seamlessly testing on BrowserStack, developers can design experiences for billions of Samsung device users.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world’s leading software testing platform powering over 2M tests every day across 15 global data centers. They help Microsoft, Twitter, Barclays, Expedia, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their 2,000+ real device cloud infrastructure which effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel with offices in San Francisco, Mumbai, and Dublin.

For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com

About Samsung Internet

Samsung Internet is a fast and reliable web browser for its range of phones and tablets, and Android devices. With over half a billion active users, Samsung Internet is one of the most widely used mobile browsers globally and ensures safe, secure, and speedy web browsing.

For more details, visit https://developer.samsung.com/internet


© Business Wire 2021
