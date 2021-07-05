Log in
Bruce Power LP : and Westario Power team up to explore carbon offset initiatives in Canada's Clean Energy Frontier

07/05/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Westario Power Inc. and Bruce Power are teaming up to explore opportunities to deliver projects focused on removing and offsetting carbon emissions.

The two companies recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding which could pay dividends for residents of Grey, Bruce and Huron counties, including potential incentives to encourage the adoption of Electric Vehicles, which would lower carbon emissions and help Canada reach its Net Zero 2050 target.

'We're excited to be collaborating with Westario and look forward to a partnership that expands clean energy use and involves residents and visitors coming to Grey, Bruce and Huron counties; the Clean Energy Frontier,' said Mike Rencheck, President and CEO of Bruce Power.

Earlier this year, Bruce Power announced a carbon offset program that will fund grassroots Net Zero initiatives that will both remove and offset carbon emissions. The initiative is part of the company's commitment to produce Net Zero emissions from its site by 2027, while also playing a lead role in enabling a Net Zero Canada by 2050.

Jenny Alfandary, President and CEO of Westario Power, said she is confident that the partnership can achieve transformative results for our community.

'This partnership is a tangible sign of Westario Power's focus on investing in community prosperity through innovation,' Alfandry said. 'We power people's lives and collaborating with Bruce Power to adapt to our changing world will help enhance the vitality of the communities that we proudly serve.'

About Bruce Power
Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Westario Power Inc.
Westario Power Inc. is a Local Distribution Company based in Walkerton, Ontario. We are focused on providing superior value to our customers across all of the 15 communities we proudly service. It is the role of Westario Power Inc. to ensure the safe, reliable delivery of electricity to the 24,000+ customers it serves and ensuring the 746 km of distribution lines and 27 municipal substations are working at high efficiency and reliability. Learn more at www.westario.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

Disclaimer

Bruce Power LP published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS