Brunei Darussalam's Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) For Quarter 2, 2021 (Q1 2021)

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM'S RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICE INDEX (RPPI)

FOR QUARTER 2 2021 (Q2 2021)

1. Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) today published Brunei Darussalam's Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021). The index is compiled using data sourced from the banks in Brunei Darussalam, and is published with close cooperation from the Ministry of Development, in particular the Authority for Building Control and Construction Industry (ABCi).

2. In Q2 2021, the RPPI was at 93.1, showing an increase of 10.0% year-on-year compared to Q2 2020, and an increase of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter compared to Q1 2021.

3. Based on the mortgage data obtained from the banks, there were 103 transactions for private residential properties in Q2 2021, compared to 112 transactions in Q1 2021. The majority of these transactions were for detached house (66.0%); followed by semi-detached houses (19.4%); terrace houses (6.8%); apartments (4.9%); and land (2.9%).

4. The median purchase price for all types of private residential properties was BND277,000 in Q2 2021, an increase of 16.4% compared to Q2 2020 and higher by 12.1% compared to Q1 2021. The median purchase prices for specific types of properties were BND299,500 for detached houses; BND256,000 for semi-detached houses; BND210,000 for terrace houses; BND230,000 for apartments; and BND145,000 for land.

5. The published statistics and index should be treated as general information only and one should not rely solely on these data to draw specific conclusions on a particular private residential property as property values vary with location, land size, floor area and so on.

6. For more information on RPPI, members of the public may refer to the technical notes on the methodology, as well as updated statistics from on the BDCB website at www.bdcb.gov.bn. Updates on the RPPI will also be available via BDCB's Instagram account @centralbank.brunei.

Brunei Darussalam Central Bank

Date: 11 Rabiullawal 1443H/ 18 October 2021M

Reference: BDCB/COMMS/3

Download Malay versionBDCB-Siaran-Akhbar-RPPI-Q2-2021

Download English version BDCB-Press-Release-RPPI-Q2-2021

Download RPPI Technical Notes Technical-Notes-as-at-30-June-2021

Disclaimer

Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
