Brunswick Bancorp : Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

04/19/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
Brunswick Bancorp (“Brunswick” or “the Company") (OTC: “BRBW”), the holding company for Brunswick Bank and Trust (“the Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2021:

  • Total assets increased 8.96% to $344.3 million from December 31, 2020;
  • Loan portfolio increased 6.57% to $253.5 million from December 31, 2020; and
  • Deposits increased 8.49% to $251.9 million from December 31, 2020.
  • Net income increased 139.35% to $552 thousand compared to the same period a year ago.

“Brunswick’s performance in the first quarter builds upon strong 2020 results as we continue to realize the benefits of our tried-and-true marketing and business development efforts and participation in the Paycheck Protection Program,” said Nicholas A. Frungillo, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. “We remain confident that our strategy to drive top- and bottom-line performance will continue to grow Brunswick’s assets, loans, deposits and net income.”

Mr. Frungillo continued, “Brunswick is committed to enhancing shareholder value. Looking ahead, we believe Brunswick is well positioned to succeed and will have additional opportunities as the pandemic subsides.”

Financial Summary for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

At March 31, 2021, the Company had total assets of $344.3 million, an increase of $28.3 million or 8.96% over the December 31, 2020 total of $316.0 million. The growth was mainly driven by new loan demand as a result of management’s increased business development efforts and participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). Cash and due from banks was $34.6 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $14.4 million or 71.85% over year-end due to both the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility and marketing efforts. The loan portfolio grew to $253.5 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $15.6 million or 6.57% since December 31, 2020. PPP loan growth was $4.1 million during the quarter and traditional lending activities accounted for the remaining growth of $11.5 million. Securities decreased to $38.3 million, down $2.0 million, or 5.00%, from the balance at December 31, 2020 of $40.3 million, as principal paydowns increased as lower interest rates remain.

Deposits grew to $251.9 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $19.7 million, or 8.49%, from December 31, 2020 as a result of management’s increased marketing efforts, as management has focused on originating core deposits to strengthen the deposit portfolio and enhance franchise value. FHLB borrowing remained unchanged at March 31, 2021 from its December 31, 2020 balance of $31.7 million. Stockholders’ equity decreased by $520 thousand to $41.8 million due to the $705 thousand special one-time dividend that was paid in February 2021 and earnings retention net of the change in unrealized losses. The Bank meets all criteria to be considered “Well Capitalized”.

The Bank’s Net Interest Margin was 3.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 3.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Bank’s cost of deposits decreased to 0.68% at March 31, 2021 down from 1.68% for the comparative period in 2020. The Bank’s yield on interest earning assets decreased to 4.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 4.97% for the same period last year.

Net interest income was $2.714 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $589 thousand, or 27.75%, from $2.124 million for the comparable period of 2020. Loan income grew to $3.026 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $309 thousand, or 11.39%, from $2.717 million for the same period a year ago due to higher outstanding loans. Interest expense was $387 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $308 thousand, or 44.36%, when compared to $695 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as the Bank was able to reprice its deposits at much lower interest rates. Total other income was $340 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 an increase of $78 thousand compared to the same period a year ago. Total non-interest expenses were $2.183 million, an increase of $176 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, when compared to $2.007 for the same period last year. Salaries decreased by $30 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period last year. Occupancy expenses declined to $177 thousand, a reduction of $58 thousand from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to previously implemented branch purchases versus leasing the branches. Other expenses grew by $262 thousand to $830 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 when compared to $567 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as the Bank has experienced an increase in Legal and Professional fees, primarily related to addressing certain shareholder related activity.

Provisions for loan losses was $109 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $80 thousand during the same period a year ago. The Company believes this increase is prudent given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and customers, as well as the continued growth in the loan portfolio. Management continues to actively monitor the Bank’s loan portfolio in light of the continued uncertainty and may increase provisions for loan losses in the future.

Net income was $552 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021 an increase of $321 thousand or 139.35% compared to $231 thousand for the comparable period of 2020.

Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

As previously disclosed, branch lobbies are open on a limited basis following guidelines from the CDC and the State of New Jersey. In addition, to assist customers, the Bank is participating in the new PPP loan program, which commenced on January 15, 2021. In accordance with state and federal guidance, and to assist borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank granted payment deferrals to affected borrowers. All borrowers granted the relief are currently making payments.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines, and the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Company, the Bank and its customers. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is the holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust, a New Jersey chartered commercial bank which serves central New Jersey through its New Brunswick main office and four additional branch offices.

 
BRUNSWICK BANCORP REPORTS MARCH 31, 2021 RESULTS
 
 
BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MARCH 31, 2021 and 2020 (UNAUDITED)

March 31,

December 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

ASSETS
Cash and due from banks

$

34,568,986

 

$

20,116,224

 

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

 

3,196,599

 

 

3,524,079

 

Securities available for sale, at fair market value

 

35,147,294

 

 

36,839,298

 

Restricted bank stock, at cost

 

1,627,900

 

 

1,402,900

 

Loans receivable, net

 

253,520,774

 

 

237,886,288

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

4,305,137

 

 

4,350,047

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

876,244

 

 

875,142

 

Other real estate

 

4,894,031

 

 

4,894,031

 

Other assets

 

6,130,233

 

 

6,078,244

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

344,267,196

 

$

315,966,252

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non-interest bearing

$

63,919,726

 

$

58,462,505

 

Interest bearing

 

188,020,921

 

 

173,772,135

 

Total deposits

 

251,940,647

 

 

232,234,640

 

Borrowed funds

 

46,128,521

 

 

37,427,067

 

Accrued interest payable

 

372,490

 

 

589,403

 

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

1,220,955

 

 

1,063,488

 

Other liabilities

 

2,833,902

 

 

2,360,991

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

302,496,516

 

 

273,675,588

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock-no stated value
10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares
issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021.
Common stock - no par value
10,000,000 shares authorized;
3,042,803 and 3,036,603 shares issued at March 31, 2021 and 2020
Additional paid-in capital

 

7,884,767

 

 

7,797,214

 

Other Comprehensive Loss

 

(360,743

)

 

94,337

 

Retained earnings

 

35,862,117

 

 

36,014,573

 

Treasury stock at cost, 224,557 and 224,557 shares,

 

-

 

at March 31, 2021 and 2020

 

(1,615,460

)

 

(1,615,460

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

41,770,680

 

 

42,290,664

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

344,267,196

 

$

315,966,252

 

 
Book Value per share

$

14.82

 

$

15.04

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 and 2020 (UNAUDITED) March 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans

$

3,026,198

 

$

2,716,866

 

Interest on investments

 

58,145

 

 

52,547

 

Interest on balances with banks

 

16,404

 

 

50,368

 

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

 

3,100,747

 

 

2,819,781

 

 
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits

 

299,699

 

 

672,270

 

Interest on borrowed funds

 

87,284

 

 

23,185

 

Total interest expense

 

386,983

 

 

695,455

 

 
NET INTEREST INCOME

 

2,713,764

 

 

2,124,326

 

Provision for loan losses

 

109,000

 

 

80,000

 

 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

2,604,764

 

 

2,044,326

 

 
OTHER INCOME
Service fees

 

155,086

 

 

190,682

 

Other income

 

184,464

 

 

71,811

 

TOTAL OTHER INCOME

 

339,549

 

 

262,493

 

 
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits

 

1,128,326

 

 

1,158,060

 

Occupancy expenses

 

177,475

 

 

235,362

 

Equipment expenses

 

47,297

 

 

46,193

 

Other expenses

 

830,323

 

 

567,387

 

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES

 

2,183,421

 

 

2,007,002

 

 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

760,892

 

 

299,817

 

Income tax expense

 

208,837

 

 

69,173

 

NET INCOME

$

552,055

 

$

230,644

 

 
Earnings per share

$

0.20

 

$

0.08

 

Earnings per share (Diluted)

$

0.20

 

$

0.08

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
