Bruske welcomes NDP commitment to end profiteering off of seniors' care

08/24/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske made the following statement today:

“Decades of cuts and privatization in the long-term care sector have had tragic consequences during this crisis.

“Early in the pandemic, long-term care homes accounted for four out of every five COVID-19 related deaths in Canada. In Ontario, the Commission into long-term care said for-profit companies should no longer be in charge of care.

“The for-profit model has clearly failed seniors and their families. We welcome Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats’ commitment to take profit out of long-term care.

“For years, long-term care workers, unions and advocates for senor’s health care have demanded systemic change to a broken system.

“Canada’s unions have been fighting for long-term care to be offered as a public service. This means making major changes to Canada’s long-term care sector, including regulating long-term care under the Canada Health Act.”

Canada’s unions have been calling on governments to address the failings COVID-19 exposed in long-term care by:

  • Bringing long-term care into the public system and regulating it under the Canada Health Act;
  • Removing private, for-profit businesses from the sector;
  • Requiring proper staffing and health and safety protections for workers; and
  • Permanently raising wages and benefits for long-term care workers to match the value of the work.

Full recommendations on Long-term care can be found here.

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-355-1962


Primary Logo


