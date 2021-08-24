Bruske welcomes NDP commitment to end profiteering off of seniors' care

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske made the following statement today:



“Decades of cuts and privatization in the long-term care sector have had tragic consequences during this crisis.

“Early in the pandemic, long-term care homes accounted for four out of every five COVID-19 related deaths in Canada. In Ontario, the Commission into long-term care said for-profit companies should no longer be in charge of care.

“The for-profit model has clearly failed seniors and their families. We welcome Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats’ commitment to take profit out of long-term care.

“For years, long-term care workers, unions and advocates for senor’s health care have demanded systemic change to a broken system.

“Canada’s unions have been fighting for long-term care to be offered as a public service. This means making major changes to Canada’s long-term care sector, including regulating long-term care under the Canada Health Act.”

Canada’s unions have been calling on governments to address the failings COVID-19 exposed in long-term care by:

Bringing long-term care into the public system and regulating it under the Canada Health Act;

Removing private, for-profit businesses from the sector;

Requiring proper staffing and health and safety protections for workers; and

Permanently raising wages and benefits for long-term care workers to match the value of the work.

Full recommendations on Long-term care can be found here.

