Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brussels is considering emergency support measures for Europe's solar panel manufacturing industry as a flood of cheap Chinese imports threatens domestic production, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The European Commission measures could include an anti-dumping investigation against China leading to punitive tariffs or incentives to national governments to keep plants going, the report said, citing EU officials. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)