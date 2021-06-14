Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brutal heatwave to descend on U.S. West, prompting fire warnings

06/14/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, June 14 (Reuters) - A heatwave already punishing parts of the U.S. Southwest on Monday was expected to move into California this week, prompting the forecasters to warn of health and fire dangers.

A high-pressure ridge that built over southwestern deserts over the past few days is responsible for the unusually blistering heat this early in the year, National Weather Service meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski said.

"Today last day of seasonable weather in California," Rogacheski said.

California saw balmy weather on Monday, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s Fahrenheit (30-35°C), but forecasts called for warming on Tuesday, spiking into the triple digits by Thursday and lasting several days.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of southwest Arizona, including Phoenix, on Monday, predicting "dangerously hot conditions" at last through Saturday.

"Very High Heat Risk. Increase in heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death," the NWS said in the advisory.

California's dry winter left forests and brush parched, prompting worries that the heat wave could touch off wildfires.

Wildfires scorched more than 6,500 square miles (17,000 square km) of land in 2020, destroying hundreds of Californian homes during a particularly fierce fire season.

The baking weather could also strain California's power grid as residents crank up air conditioning units across the state.

Experts say the heatwave forecast for this week, brought on by the early high pressure system, could not be blamed directly on climate change.

"It difficult to tie any one particular event to climate change," said Eric Schoening, a meteorologist in the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service. "But studies show that as the climate changes and it gets warmer, we will see more of these anomalous events over time." (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pSuriname bondholders trigger "termination" clause
RE
04:50pEnergy Shares Fall as Oil Prices Were Mixed -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:48pStocks tread water as investors await Fed policy insights
RE
04:41pEgypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures
RE
04:40pBrutal heatwave to descend on U.S. West, prompting fire warnings
RE
04:34pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing peaks on eve of Fed meeting
RE
04:34pOil steadies after hitting 2-yr high as demand hopes face supply growth
RE
04:32pTESLA  : Stocks tread water as investors await Fed policy insights
RE
04:26pDisney CEO says 40% of upfront ad sales went to streaming or digital
RE
04:26pMsci's all-country world index closes up 0.22% at record 721.10
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
4Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
5EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde

HOT NEWS