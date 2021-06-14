Brutal heatwave to descend on U.S. West, prompting fire warnings

LOS ANGELES, June 14 (Reuters) - A heatwave already
punishing parts of the U.S. Southwest on Monday was expected to
move into California this week, prompting the forecasters to
warn of health and fire dangers.
A high-pressure ridge that built over southwestern deserts
over the past few days is responsible for the unusually
blistering heat this early in the year, National Weather Service
meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski said.
"Today last day of seasonable weather in California,"
Rogacheski said.
California saw balmy weather on Monday, with temperatures in
the upper 80s and low 90s Fahrenheit (30-35°C), but forecasts
called for warming on Tuesday, spiking into the triple digits by
Thursday and lasting several days.
The weather service issued an excessive heat warning for
parts of southwest Arizona, including Phoenix, on Monday,
predicting "dangerously hot conditions" at last through
Saturday.
"Very High Heat Risk. Increase in heat-related
illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat
stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death," the NWS said in the
advisory.
California's dry winter left forests and brush parched,
prompting worries that the heat wave could touch off wildfires.
Wildfires scorched more than 6,500 square miles (17,000
square km) of land in 2020, destroying hundreds of Californian
homes during a particularly fierce fire season.
The baking weather could also strain California's power grid
as residents crank up air conditioning units across the state.
Experts say the heatwave forecast for this week, brought on
by the early high pressure system, could not be blamed directly
on climate change.
"It difficult to tie any one particular event to climate
change," said Eric Schoening, a meteorologist in the Salt Lake
City office of the National Weather Service. "But studies show
that as the climate changes and it gets warmer, we will see more
of these anomalous events over time."
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb
Editing by Marguerita Choy)