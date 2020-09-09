Log in
Bruvi :, New Single-Serve Coffee Company, Raises $2.2 Million Seed Funding

09/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruvi®, a next generation single-serve coffee system that offers noticeably tastier coffee and eco-friendly pods, announced today it successfully secured $2.2M in seed round funding at the end of July, 2020. Bruvi will use the funds primarily for manufacturing capital investment as it works toward a Q3 2021 national launch.

Coffee is America's favorite beverage, with 8 of 10 cups consumed at home. The single-serve industry is currently a $6B market with near term potential for 2.5X growth.

"2020 is a challenging year, yet investors agreed that Bruvi is perfectly positioned for success as consumers increasingly look to drink more and better coffee at home," said Mel Elias, Co-Founder of Bruvi. "Bruvi is first and foremost, a coffee company. Our mission is to upgrade the at home coffee experience, with breakthrough brewing technology, better coffee and more eco-consciousness along with the convenience of single-serve."

Bruvi expertly brews filter coffee, espresso, Americanos, iced coffee, infused coffee and tea plus the world's first cold brew from a single-serve system. B-Pods® will offer super premium, ethical and sustainably sourced coffee as well as licensed brand partners.

Bruvi also cracks the code on delivering great coffee with a connected single-serve system: an IOT smart device, mobile app-connected and Wifi enabled. Consumers can brew remotely, auto order pods and access a user dashboard of consumption patterns.

In addition to this round, Bruvi previously raised $950k in pre-seed funding in 2019.

About Bruvi®
Founded in 2018, Bruvi offers noticeably tastier coffee in a single-serve system, plus eco-friendly pods. Bruvi reinvented single-serve brewing with patent pending technology that brews to the Golden Cup Standard of the Specialty Coffee Association. As a coffee first company, Bruvi offers super premium, sustainable and ethical coffee. Based in Los Angeles, Bruvi was founded by Sung Oh (inventor, former engineer and former patent attorney) and Mel Elias (former CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, investor, board member and M&A consultant) with a combined 32 years of coffee experience. Bruvi is a B Corp pending company. Learn more at bruvi.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - Peter Kim, peter@bruvi.com
Media - Helen Sharp, helen@beinfluentialpr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruvi-new-single-serve-coffee-company-raises-2-2-million-seed-funding-301126626.html

SOURCE Bruvi


© PRNewswire 2020
